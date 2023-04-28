Entertainment

Filmfare Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi & Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar's Badhaai Do bag top honours

The star-studded event was a visual extravaganza and we saw Gangubai Kathiawadi & Badhaai Do bagging the top honours.

FP Staff April 28, 2023 11:00:58 IST
Filmfare Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi & Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar's Badhaai Do bag top honours

The prestigious 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards was held at the Jio Convention Centre yesterday, which was hosted by Salman Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Maniesh Paul. The star-studded event was a visual extravaganza and we saw Gangubai Kathiawadi & Badhaai Do bagging the top honours.

Here’s a list of winners of the Filmfare Awards 2023

Best Film: Gangubai Kathiawadi

Filmfare Awards 2023 Alia Bhatts Gangubai Kathiawadi Rajkummar RaoBhumi Pednekars Badhaai Do bag top honours
Alia Bhatt and Shantanu Maheshwari in a still from Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Film (Critics’): Badhaai Do

Filmfare Awards 2023 Alia Bhatts Gangubai Kathiawadi Rajkummar RaoBhumi Pednekars Badhaai Do bag top honours
Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in a still from Badhaai Do

Related Articles

'I feel all our hard work has finally paid off,' says Sanjay Bhansali as Gangubai Kathiawadi bags 10 awards at Filmfare

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt, bags 16 nominations at the 68th Filmfare Awards

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Rajkummar Rao for Badhaai Do

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Filmfare Awards 2023 Alia Bhatts Gangubai Kathiawadi Rajkummar RaoBhumi Pednekars Badhaai Do bag top honours
Alia Bhatt in a still from Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Actor (Critics’): Sanjay Mishra for Vadh

Filmfare Awards 2023 Alia Bhatts Gangubai Kathiawadi Rajkummar RaoBhumi Pednekars Badhaai Do bag top honours
Sanjay Mishra in a still from Vadh

Best Actress (Critics’): Bhumi Pednekar for Badhaai Do and Tabu for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Best Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Filmfare Awards 2023 Alia Bhatts Gangubai Kathiawadi Rajkummar RaoBhumi Pednekars Badhaai Do bag top honours
Sanjay Leela Bhansali with actress Alia Bhatt

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Anil Kapoor for Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Sheeba Chaddha for Badhaai Do

Best Music Album: Pritam for Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva

Best Dialogue: Prakash Kapadia and Utkarshini Vashishtha for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Screenplay: Akshat Ghildial, Suman Adhikary and Harshavardhan Kulkarni for Badhaai Do

Best Story: Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary for Badhaai Do

Best Debut (Male): Ankush Gedam for Jhund

Best Debut (Female): Andrea Kevichusa for Anek

Best Debut Director: Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal for Vadh

Lifetime Achievement Award: Prem Chopra

Best Music Album: Pritam for Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva

Best Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya for Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva

Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva

Best Playback Singer (Female): Kavita Seth for Rangisari from Jug Jugg Jeeyo

RD Burman Award for Upcoming Music Talent: Jahnvi Shrimankar for Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best VFX: DNEG and Redefine for Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva

Best Editing: Ninad Khanolkar for An Action Hero

Best Costume Design: Sheetal Sharma for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Production Design: Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Sound Design: Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee for Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva

Best Background Score: Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Choreography: Kruti Mahesh for Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Cinematography: Sudeep Chatterjee for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Action: Parvez Shaikh for Vikram Vedha

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Read More

Updated Date: April 28, 2023 12:45:42 IST

TAGS:

also read

Here's how Siddharth Anand is enjoying unmatched global success post the historic success of Pathaan
Entertainment

Here's how Siddharth Anand is enjoying unmatched global success post the historic success of Pathaan

In 2023, Pathaan is the film of the year while Siddharth Anand’s WAR broke all box office records by being the biggest film of 2019. With numerous back-to-back hits like Salaam Namaste, Bang Bang, WAR, and now Pathaan, Anand is always seen delivering content that resonates with the audience.

Makoto Shinkai sticking to what he knows best: Japan, youth, anime
Entertainment

Makoto Shinkai sticking to what he knows best: Japan, youth, anime

For one, it will be set in Japan, filled with those breathtakingly gorgeous landscapes he draws on his animation storyboards.

Meet Olga Koch, the British-Russian stand-up comedian, who is touring Mumbai
Arts &amp; Culture

Meet Olga Koch, the British-Russian stand-up comedian, who is touring Mumbai

Olga Koch will perform her show “Top of the Kochs” at The Habitat and G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture. She will be joined by Indian stand-up comics Urooj Ashfaq, Sapan Verma and Aditi Mittal as guest performers at these shows.