Filmfare Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi & Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar's Badhaai Do bag top honours
The star-studded event was a visual extravaganza and we saw Gangubai Kathiawadi & Badhaai Do bagging the top honours.
The prestigious 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards was held at the Jio Convention Centre yesterday, which was hosted by Salman Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Maniesh Paul. The star-studded event was a visual extravaganza and we saw Gangubai Kathiawadi & Badhaai Do bagging the top honours.
Here’s a list of winners of the Filmfare Awards 2023
Best Film: Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Film (Critics’): Badhaai Do
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Rajkummar Rao for Badhaai Do
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Actor (Critics’): Sanjay Mishra for Vadh
Best Actress (Critics’): Bhumi Pednekar for Badhaai Do and Tabu for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Best Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Anil Kapoor for Jug Jugg Jeeyo
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Sheeba Chaddha for Badhaai Do
Best Music Album: Pritam for Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva
Best Dialogue: Prakash Kapadia and Utkarshini Vashishtha for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Screenplay: Akshat Ghildial, Suman Adhikary and Harshavardhan Kulkarni for Badhaai Do
Best Story: Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary for Badhaai Do
Best Debut (Male): Ankush Gedam for Jhund
Best Debut (Female): Andrea Kevichusa for Anek
Best Debut Director: Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal for Vadh
Lifetime Achievement Award: Prem Chopra
Best Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya for Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva
Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva
Best Playback Singer (Female): Kavita Seth for Rangisari from Jug Jugg Jeeyo
RD Burman Award for Upcoming Music Talent: Jahnvi Shrimankar for Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best VFX: DNEG and Redefine for Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva
Best Editing: Ninad Khanolkar for An Action Hero
Best Costume Design: Sheetal Sharma for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Production Design: Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Sound Design: Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee for Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva
Best Background Score: Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Choreography: Kruti Mahesh for Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Cinematography: Sudeep Chatterjee for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Action: Parvez Shaikh for Vikram Vedha
