Filmfare Awards 2021: Thappad announced Best Film, Irrfan Khan wins posthumous award; see full list
While Taapsee Pannu was awarded the best actress, Amitabh Bachchan bagged the best actor (critics) award for Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo.
The 66th Filmfare Awards were held in Mumbai on Saturday night. Anubhav Sinha's Thappad recorded most wins with seven trophies, followed by Gulabo Sitabo, with six, were the big winners of the evening.
The ceremony concluded with late actor Irrfan Khan bagging the Best Actor (Male) award, for his performance in Angrezi Medium. The film helmed by Homi Adajania also starred Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriayal and Kareena Kapoor Khan. He was also honoured with the Lifetime Achievement award at the event.
The show was hosted by Riteish Deshmukh, Rajkummar Rao and Maniesh Paul. Ayushmann Khurrana, Sunny Leone, Taapsee Pannu and Nora Fatehi were among the attendees.
Here are all the winners:
Best Film: Thappad
Best Director: Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
Best Film (Critics): Prateek Vats, Eeb Allay Ooh!
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Irrfan Khan, Angrezi Medium
Best Actor (Critics): Amitabh Bachchan, Gulabo Sitabo
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Taapsee Pannu, Thappad
Best Actor (Critics): Tillotama Shome Sir
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Saif Ali Khan, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
Best Actor in a Supporting Actor Role (Female): Farrukh Jaffar, Gulabo Sitabo
Best Story: Anubhav Sushila Singh and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul, Thappad
Best Screenplay: Rohena Gera, Sir
Best Dialogue: Juhi Chaturvedi, Gulabo Sitabo
Best Debut Director: Rajesh Krishnan, Lootcase
Best Debut Female: Alaya F, Jawaani Jaaneman
Best Music Album: Pritam, Ludo
Best Lyrics: Gulzar, Chhapaak
Best Playback Singer (Male): Raghav Chaitanya, 'Ek Tukda Dhoop' from Thappad
Best Playback Singer (Female): Asees Kaur, Malang title song
Lifetime Achievement Award: Irrfan Khan
Best Action: Ramazan Bulut, RP Yadav, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
Best Background Score: Mangesh Urmila Dhakde, Thappad
Best Cinematography: Abhik Mukhopadhyay, Gulabo Sitabo
Best Choreography: Farah Khan, Dil Bechara title song
Best Costume Design: Veera Kapur Ee, Gulabo Sitabo
Best Editing: Yasha Pushpa Ramchandani, Thappad
Best Production Design: Manasi Dhruv Mehta, Gulabo Sitabo
Best Sound Design: Kaamod Kharade, Thappad
Best VFX: Prasad Sutar, NY Vfxwaala, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Mumbai Saga director Sanjay Gupta says he is 'happy' to be known as a genre filmmaker
"This is the kind of cinema I enjoy and watch. I revel in this genre," said Sanjay Gupta on directing another film in the thriller-gangster space.
Despite 'silver living' of vaccination, Bollywood filmmakers, theatre exhibitors concerned over COVID-19 surge in Maharashtra
Sanjay Gupta, whose directorial Mumbai Saga is slated to release on 19 March, admits while the team is not concerned about 50 percent theatre occupancy, the rising coronavirus cases in Maharashtra is "worrisome."
Farah Khan Ali says she's 'happily separated' from DJ Aqeel: 'Sometimes two people grow apart'
Farah Khan Ali and DJ Aqeel Ali confirmed their split after being "happily separated" for nine years.