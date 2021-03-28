Filmfare Awards 2021: Thappad announced Best Film, Irrfan Khan wins posthumous award; see full list

While Taapsee Pannu was awarded the best actress, Amitabh Bachchan bagged the best actor (critics) award for Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo.

The 66th Filmfare Awards were held in Mumbai on Saturday night. Anubhav Sinha's Thappad recorded most wins with seven trophies, followed by Gulabo Sitabo, with six, were the big winners of the evening.

The ceremony concluded with late actor Irrfan Khan bagging the Best Actor (Male) award, for his performance in Angrezi Medium. The film helmed by Homi Adajania also starred Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriayal and Kareena Kapoor Khan. He was also honoured with the Lifetime Achievement award at the event.

The show was hosted by Riteish Deshmukh, Rajkummar Rao and Maniesh Paul. Ayushmann Khurrana, Sunny Leone, Taapsee Pannu and Nora Fatehi were among the attendees.

Here are all the winners:

Best Film: Thappad

Best Director: Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Best Film (Critics): Prateek Vats, Eeb Allay Ooh!

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Irrfan Khan, Angrezi Medium

Best Actor (Critics): Amitabh Bachchan, Gulabo Sitabo

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Taapsee Pannu, Thappad

Best Actor (Critics): Tillotama Shome Sir

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Saif Ali Khan, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Best Actor in a Supporting Actor Role (Female): Farrukh Jaffar, Gulabo Sitabo

Best Story: Anubhav Sushila Singh and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul, Thappad

Best Screenplay: Rohena Gera, Sir

Best Dialogue: Juhi Chaturvedi, Gulabo Sitabo

Best Debut Director: Rajesh Krishnan, Lootcase

Best Debut Female: Alaya F, Jawaani Jaaneman

Best Music Album: Pritam, Ludo

Best Lyrics: Gulzar, Chhapaak

Best Playback Singer (Male): Raghav Chaitanya, 'Ek Tukda Dhoop' from Thappad

Best Playback Singer (Female): Asees Kaur, Malang title song

Lifetime Achievement Award: Irrfan Khan

Best Action: Ramazan Bulut, RP Yadav, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Best Background Score: Mangesh Urmila Dhakde, Thappad

Best Cinematography: Abhik Mukhopadhyay, Gulabo Sitabo

Best Choreography: Farah Khan, Dil Bechara title song

Best Costume Design: Veera Kapur Ee, Gulabo Sitabo

Best Editing: Yasha Pushpa Ramchandani, Thappad

Best Production Design: Manasi Dhruv Mehta, Gulabo Sitabo

Best Sound Design: Kaamod Kharade, Thappad

Best VFX: Prasad Sutar, NY Vfxwaala, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior