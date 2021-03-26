Filmfare Awards 2021: Ludo, Thappad, Sushant Singh Rajput, Irrfan, Kangana Ranaut, Janhvi Kapoor get nods

Filmfare Awards 2021 will be telecast on 11 April at 12 pm on Colors TV

The Filmfare Awards are one of the most prominent awards given to Bollywood professionals for their contribution to the movie-making business. The nominees for the 66th Vimal Elaichi Filmfare Awards 2021 were announced on Thursday, 25 March.

The awards are divided into three broad sections namely, popular, critics’ choice, and technical. Viewers can watch the telecast on 11 April at 12 pm on Colors TV. It can also be watched on the official Facebook channel of Filmfare.

Two of the films that have received the maximum number of nominations this year are Ludo and Thappad. While the Anurag Basu directorial is nominated in a total of 18 categories, Taapsee Pannu-starrer has bagged 17 nominations.

Both the films have been nominated for Best Film (Popular) along with Gulabo Sitabo, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Notably, Irrfan Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput have been nominated posthumously for the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) in the popular category. Irrfan has also bagged a nomination for the Best Actor (Critics) award. While Sushant’s nomination is for Dil Bechara, Irrfan has been nominated for Angrezi Medium.

Kangana Ranaut has received a nomination for her role in Panga in the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) popular category. Other nominees are Taapsee Pannu (Thappad), Deepika Padukone (Chhapaak), Janhvi Kapoor (Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl) and Vidya Balan (Shakuntala Devi).

Hardik Mehta’s Kaamyaab, Rohena Gera’s SIR, and Prateek Vats’ Eeb Allay Ooo! have been nominated for the Best Film (Critics) category along with Thappad, Lootcase, and Gulabo Sitabo.

Pankaj Tripathi who starred in Ludo and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in 2020 has bagged two nominations for the Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male).

Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal has received nominations for its music in four categories namely Best Music Album, Best Lyrics, Best Playback Singer, both male and female.