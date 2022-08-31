Moreover, while walking down the red carpet, the Sanju actor sang Katrina’s much-loved song Kala Chashma.

Well, there is no denying the fact that VicKat fans were in for a treat on Tuesday night. And why not? After all, Mr. and Mrs. Kaushal made their debut red carpet appearance after marriage last night. Amping up the heat, wooing the fans, raising the temperature, and leaving the shutterbugs awestruck, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif on 30 August walked down the red carpet for the first time as a couple at the 67th Wolf777news Filmfare Awards 2022. The night turned out to be a cherry on the cake for the couple after Vicky bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Actor (critics choice) for his performance in the film Sardar Udham. Moreover, while walking down the red carpet, the Sanju actor sang Katrina’s much-loved song Kala Chashma.

Decked up in the black suit, Vicky looked dapper on the red carpet. A video of the actor singing Katrina’s viral song from the 2018 film Baar Baar Dekho is making rounds on the internet. Well, one can’t blame Vicky to be in love with this euphoric peppy song, which has already stolen millions of hearts on the internet. After receiving his well-deserved award, Vicky went and joined his wife Katrina, sitting in the audience. While appreciating her husband’s achievement, Katrina even gave Vicky a kiss on the cheek, as she congratulated him. Appearing like a sight to behold, Katrina was seen sitting with her husband and her brother-in-law and actor Sunny Kaushal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Femina (@feminaindia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATRINA KAIF FANS (@thekatrinakaiffans)



Katrina looked beautiful in a gorgeous olive green net saree with heavy detailing. Tuesday night turned magical for the couple after Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham swept the Filmfare awards after bagging 9 trophies. Announcing the big news, Vicky took to the stories of his Instagram account and dropped a picture of himself with the makers holding the black lady. While posting the picture he wrote, “Vicky’s Sardar Udham won in 9 categories. Sardar Udham for the win. 9 Filmfare Awards. Miss you Shoojit Sircar da (brother)!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be next seen in Govinda Naam Mera, featuring Kiara Advani. The actor is currently busy shooting Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. On the other hand, Katrina has Tiger 3, Phone Bhoot, Merry Christmas, and Jee Le Zaraa in her pipeline.

