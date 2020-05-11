Film producer Dil Raju marries in a low-key ceremony at Nizamabad: 'Time for me to turn over a new leaf'

Telugu film producer Dil Raju tied the knot on Sunday in Telangana’s Nizamabad, around 180 km from the capital city of Hyderabad.

Prior to the wedding Raju posted a note on the Twitter page of his production house Sri Venkateswara Creations.

“With the world coming to standstill, things haven’t quite been great for most of us on the professional front. I haven’t been going through a great time personally as well for a while now. But I am hopeful things will settle down very soon and all will be well. And in that fervor of hope, it’s now time for me to turn over a new leaf and restart my personal life on a happy note,” he posted on Twitter.

Read his note here

This is the producer’s second wedding. As per a report in DNA, Dil Raju's first wife Anita passed away in 2017 due to a cardiac arrest.

The News Minute reported that the producer got married at a temple in Nizamabad in a small ceremony. The report said the bride’s name is Tejaswini aka Vygha Reddy. No stars from the Telugu film industry were invited due to the coronavirus lockdown and the marriage took place with only a few friends and family.

Raju has been behind acclaimed Telugu films like Dil, Arya, Bhadra, Sathamanam and Fidaa among others.

On the work front Raju’s upcoming projects include the film V which stars Ani, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari.

He is also working on Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab, which is the Telugu remake of the Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Pink.

Updated Date: May 11, 2020 15:50:26 IST