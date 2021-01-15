Film critic Rajeev Masand appointed as COO at Dharma Cornerstone Agency, company announces

Rajeev Masand's 'thriving establishment in the industry' and 'commendable professional experience will leverage strategic thinking,' DCA said in its statement.

Renowned film critic Rajeev Masand has been appointed as the COO at Dharma Cornerstone Agency, the company announced in a statement.

#NewsUpdate - Renowned bollywood film critic @RajeevMasand to step in as COO at Dharma Cornerstone Agency. @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/9gzlLDjcLM — Navrang Ruperi (@NavrangRuperi) January 15, 2021

In December 2020, Karan Johar announced his foray into talent management with Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA). Johar launched the talent management agency in partnership with Bunty Sajdeh, who already owns Cornerstone.

The filmmaker took to his social media handles to share an official statement along with the logo of the agency.

In a separate tweet, he wrote that the agency "will also serve as a platform to nurture the best, and become an indomitable powerhouse of talent!"

As per a statement released by DCA, Dharma Productions, which has contributed to Indian cinema for over 40 years, is now all set to redefine the representations of artists across the spectrum of actors and talent from the music industry and offer opportunities for them and help them build their careers.

According to the statement, Dharma Cornerstone Agency aims to be "an indomitable powerhouse of talent that will drive collaborations and become the benchmark for artist management and representation in the country."

The statement further reveals that DCA will aim to be a safe home where seasoned professionals meet existing and contemporary talent to reinforce premium content production and accessibility through films, endorsements, OTT content, events, and appearances.