Karan Johar announces foray into talent management with Dharma Cornerstone Agency

'The Dharma Cornerstone Agency will serve as a platform to nurture the best, and become an indomitable powerhouse of talent,' the statement released by Dharma Productions read

Filmmaker Karan Johar, on Tuesday, announced his foray into talent management with Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA). Johar launched the talent management agency in partnership with Bunty Sajdeh, who already owns Cornerstone.

The filmmaker took to his social media handles to share an official statement along with the logo of the agency.

In a separate tweet, he wrote that the agency "will also serve as a platform to nurture the best, and become an indomitable powerhouse of talent!"

See the post

Super delighted to announce our newest venture, a talent management agency, Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA).@apoorvamehta18 @buntysajdeh pic.twitter.com/7ZTDhar72I — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 15, 2020

We at @DharmaMovies have always thrived for the best and DCA will also serve as a platform to nurture the best, and become an indomitable powerhouse of talent! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 15, 2020

Johar shared the same message on Instagram, where a number of celebrities congratulated him on the move. Actors Mohit Marwah, Riteish Deshmukh, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Preita Zinta, and others congratulated Johar on starting DCA.

As per the statement released by DCA, Dharma Productions, which has contributed to Indian cinema for over 40 years, is now all set to redefine the representations of artists across the spectrum of actors and talent from the music industry and offer opportunities for them and help them build their careers.

According to the statement, Dharma Cornerstone Agency aims to be "an indomitable powerhouse of talent that will drive collaborations and become the benchmark for artist management and representation in the country."

The statement further reveals that DCA will aim to be a safe home where seasoned professionals meet existing and contemporary talent to reinforce premium content production and accessibility through films, endorsements, OTT content, events, and appearances.