For over a decade, Viacom18 Studios has crafted a stunning array of films that have challenged conventions in Indian cinema. Films like Tanu Weds Manu, Special 26, Kahaani, OMG, Queen, Padmavaat, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Andhadhun & The Drishyam Franchise, are just a few of the formidable 100 films library built over the last decade.

While Tipping Point, its digital content brand has delivered Jamtara & She franchises, captivating, surprising and entertaining audiences around the globe, now returning for 3rd seasons. Carrying this legacy forward the Studio is now geared up to bring a new array of movies & series, both for streaming devices and the silver screen. The new line-up spans a wide set of genres, including thrillers, action, drama, comedy, romance, reality & slice of life stories.

Ajit Andhare, COO of Viacom18 Studios, says, “Our mission is focussed on curating a compelling & diverse slate of stories from the most talented creators in various forms, narrative styles and languages that connect with the hearts of the viewers irrespective of the screens they play on”

The new line-up includes India’s first aerial action film, Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, a family drama, Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and the sequel of OMG – Oh My God!, OMG – Oh My God 2. In addition to this heavyweights are unique films like Dhak Dhak, a coming of age journey of 4 unlikely women Bikers starring Fatima Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza & Sanjana Sanghi. An courtroom family drama Shasrty Vs Shastry with Paresh Rawal, Huma Qureshi’s heart-warming Single Salma & an intriguing thriller Suspect Starring Nana Patekar & Meezan Jaffery

In addition to the movies, the slate features Tipping Point’s 10 path-breaking new shows for the streaming world. Starting from Gaanth, a mind-boggling crime thriller set in Delhi that will make you question your sense of reality; Transition, a ground-breaking reality series that follows the journey of a trans woman, Kaalkoot, an investigative drama that hits hard as a social commentary. Boots, Belts & Berets a heart-warming coming-of-age story of academy freshers turning to men in Uniform, Mahim, an adaptation of a Jerry Pinto’s book set in Mumbai and Cheeku, a coming-of-age story, about a young 24-year-old boy from the Tamil Brahmin Iyer community in Mumbai, to name a few.

Besides this fresh slate of movies and shows, Viacom18 Studios Hollywood slate includes the highly-anticipated Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One starring Tom Cruise back in action as Ethan Hunt and the seventh installment of the Transformers franchise, Transformers: Rise of The Beasts. Powered by this slate, Viacom18 Studios continues to bring the best of Paramount’s titles to India and its mission to shape the best of Indian stories for the world.

