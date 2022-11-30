FIFA World Cup 2022: Nora Fatehi stunned to hear her voice at match in Qatar, watch her priceless reaction

Much loved for her immaculate dance moves and sizzling beauty, Canadian actress, model, dancer, singer, and producer Nora Fatehi, enjoys a legion of fans. Last night, the actress gave an electrifying performance on the FIFA World Cup anthem Light The Sky, at the ongoing tournament in Qatar. This remarkable performance made Nora the only celebrity from the Indian film industry to perform at the prestigious tournament, joining the likes of global stars like Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. Setting the stage on fire, Nora’s fans went berserk on witnessing the actress not only exhibiting her electrifying moves but also hearing her sing FIFA World Cup 2022’s anthem. Now, while Nora was in the stands enjoying a game, the actress was left stunned to witness her song being played out loud during a FIFA World Cup fixture. Overwhelmed to witness the amazing moment, Nora shared a video of herself from the stadium, while her song was being played.

It seems that the moment left Nora very emotional, as she took to her official Instagram account to share the video. She also penned down a lengthy note, urging the fans to believe in themselves, and not let anyone tell them that they can’t achieve what they want.

While sharing the video, Nora wrote in the caption, “That moment when u hear your voice at the world cup stadium FIFA world cup this was so surreal! It’s milestones like this make the journey so worth it. I Always envisioned moments like this, I’m Just a Dreamer with a hunger to make those dreams come alive! From a regular shmagular girl in the hood to this! Believe in yourself guys, and never let anybody tell you, You Can’t! Your dreams are never too big! Many laughed at me at the start but we are out here!! And this is just the beginning..”

Living the moment to the fullest, Nora can be seen feeling excited and emotional at once in the video. After realising that it was her song being played in the stadium, the actress can be seen taking a minute to digest the fact and then can be heard saying “that’s my voice”. She can be seen not only lip-syncing Light The Sky but also acing the hook steps in all its perfection.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in the comedy film Thank God. Nora was also seen as one of the judges on the celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Next, she will be seen in Sajid Khan’s 100%.

