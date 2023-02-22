Female fan kisses Virat Kohli's wax statue at Madame Tussauds; viral video sparks angry reactions by users

There are fans and then there are obsessive and crazy fans! With that said, people often idiolise their favourite stars from different fields including films, television, sports, and music. They also go to great extents to display their love, affection, devotion, and sometimes also ‘obsession’ with their idols. However, there are times when fans go to extreme lengths to show their love and this often doesn’t go well with many of us. The same was the case with a female Virat Kohli fan who was seen kissing the Indian cricketer’s wax statue at Madame Tussauds. Notably, Virat Kohli is one of the most popular and successful cricketers in the country and no doubt enjoys a massive fan following, especially among young boys and girls.

The video going viral on social media features a young girl, seemingly Kohli’s die-hard fan who goes on to kiss the cricketer’s statue during her visit to the museum. While it was no normal kiss but a direct kiss on the statue’s lips. The entire thing was recorded on camera.

Watch:

Yeh dekhne se pehle main mar kyu nahi gayi😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/vpTjmGXNUy — Viratian forever! (@viratdiaries_) February 19, 2023

As soon as the video was shared, it went all over the internet, prompting angry reactions from a lot of Kohli fans. Many slammed the girl for behaving in a disrespectful manner further calling her antics “disgusting” and “cringy”. A section of social media users also shared concerns about the reaction of Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s wife.

Notably, this act comes from a place where the museum authorities continue to ask people to maintain a safe distance from the statues, to avoid any kind of damage. Tourists in large numbers gather on a daily basis to visit the museum which houses wax statues of some popular Indian and international celebrities.

On the professional front, Virat Kohli is presently playing with Team India against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy with the Indian side leading the series 2-0. The third test is set to be played from 1 March 2023.

