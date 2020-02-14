Fatima Sana Shaikh's first look as a 'Marathi Mulgi' unveiled from Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh's Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari

The makers of Abhishek Sharma’s directorial Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, which went on the floors in January, have revealed Fatima Sana Shaikh's first look from the film. This comes a week after the first look, featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Diljit Dosanjh was unveiled.

The new still shows Fatima draped in a red sari, wearing bangles and heavy jewellery. She is seen smiling at someone while working in the kitchen.

Sharing the first look image on Instagram, Fatima describes her character as a "Marathi mulgi." She also wishes her followers on Valentine's Day.

Check out the first look here

The narrative of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari revolves around marriages, and is shot in Mumbai, state reports.

In a statement to Indo-Asian News Services, director Abhishek Sharma explains why he selected Fatima for the role. "Her character has a dual personality for which we needed an actor who could play vulnerable, mysterious and assertive with equal ease." He also praised the actress, last seen in Yash Raj Film's Thugs of Hindostan, for being "extremely punctual, very involved and dedicated with her work."

The statement further says Fatima did multiple readings with Sharma, and worked on her body language to mould herself into the role before the film went on floors.

Abhishek had earlier shared details of the film, where he had stated it will be a family comedy set in the 1990s, when there were no mobile phones or social media.

Produced by Zee Studios, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is slated to release at a yet-undetermined date in the second half of the year.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 14, 2020 11:12:18 IST