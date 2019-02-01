Fatima Sana Shaikh reacts to rumours of link-up with Aamir Khan: Don't want people to assume wrong things

Fatima Sana Shaikh faced questions of her alleged link up with Aamir Khan in a recent Filmfare interview. The Dangal actress stated that the kind of rumours used to affect her a lot in the beginning but she learnt to deal with it through the passage of time.

Fatima stated that the entire concept of a "bunch of strangers" whom she had never met, writing things about her, used to unnerve her. She had often wanted to confront people and directly say, "Ask me, I’ll give you an answer," stated the actress. "It disturbs me because I don’t want people to assume wrong things. Agar main asliyat mein haraami hoon toh people should see my asliyat (If I am a bad person in reality then people should see my reality). But If I’m not, I don’t want them to see me as a bad person," Filmfare quoted Fatima as saying.

She also said that even though she had learnt to ignore such unnecessary gossip, they were still days that she used to feel bad.

Fatima made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Aamir's Dangal. The other mega project that she was a part of was Thugs of Hindostan. While Dangal broke records at the box office, Thugs of Hindostan proved to be a major dud, raking only Rs 260 crore at the box office, which did not even match up to the budget of Rs 335 crore at which the magnum opus was made.

(Also Read: Fatima Sana Shaikh dismisses link-up rumours with Aamir Khan: Don't feel the need to explain)

Updated Date: Feb 01, 2019 09:18:03 IST