Father's Day 2022: Songs to dedicate to your father

Every year, the third Sunday in June is observed as Father's Day in most countries. This year, the special occasion is being celebrated today, 19 June. Father's day honours the contributions, love and efforts that fathers or paternal figures make for their children.

Bollywood has time and again made songs that recognise the efforts and struggles of a father. And what better way to express your love for your dad than a nice track on this special day? Here are some of the songs that you can dedicate to your dad on Father's Day-

1. Laadki - This song from the film Angrezi Medium, starring Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan showcases the struggle of being a single father. The song shows a beautiful father-daughter relationship.

2. Papa Mere Papa- This track was sung by Shreya Ghoshal, Baby Aparna, and Sonu Nigam in the film Main Aise Hi Hoon. The song describes of an innocent child's love for her father and how he remains the most important person in her life.

3. Pitah Se Hai Naam Tera- Pitah Se Hai Naam Tera from the movie Boss beautifully captures a son's feelings of love and respect for his father. Sonu Nigam and Meet Anjaan Bros wove their magic in this emotional track. The lyrics were penned by Kumaar.

4. Papa Kehte Hain- Sung by Udit Narayan, this song from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak featured Aamir Khan. Though originally a graduation song, this peppy track says everything about the expectations of a father from his kids.

5. I Love You Daddy- I Love You Daddy is part of the 1995 film Akele Hum Akele Tum. The song was sung by Udit Narayan and Aditya Narayan and captures the essence of a father-son relationship.

Happy Father's Day!

