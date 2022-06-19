The Hindi film industry or Bollywood has often based films on the struggles and efforts that a father puts into ensuring the best for their children. These films works as a catalyst to break the stereotypical role that men play in rearing their children.

Father's day first came into being in 1910 when it was celebrated for the very first time. The day is celebrated on the third Sunday of every June with great joy. This year, Father's day falls on 19 June.

The day aims to acknowledge and appreciate the efforts and struggles of fathers or paternal figures in raising their children. The role of a mother in the upbringing of her children often overpowers the important role that fathers play. By the time children recognise the efforts of their fathers, it becomes a little difficult to express their feelings.

The Hindi film industry or Bollywood has often based films on the struggles and efforts that a father puts into ensuring the best for their children. These films work as a catalyst to break the stereotypical role that men play in rearing their children.

On the occasion of Father's day, here is a look at some of the popular Bollywood father-son duos:

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

Often regarded as Shehanshaah of the film industry, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is an icon and role model for many. His son, Abhishek Bachchan has followed his path and pursued a career in acting. The duo has acted together in multiple films and they have established themselves as the ideal father-son duo.

Dharmendra-Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol

Actor Dharmendra's first appearance with his sons was in the family drama film Apne. Following this, the men of the Deol family came together for Yamla Pagla Deewana and spell magic on-screen.

Late Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor walked on the footpaths of his father and entered the film industry to entertain many. The duo appeared in Besharam which was directed by Abhinav Kashyap and was released in 2013.

Pankaj Kapur and Shahid Kapoor

Actor Pankaj Kapur's work is thoroughly enjoyed by fans to date. Shahid Kapoor has also managed to make a remarkable spot in the film industry. The duo has appeared in two films so far with Jersey being the most recent one.

Jeetendra and Tusshar Kapoor

Golmaal fame actor Tusshar Kapoor is the son of Bollywood superstar Jeetendra. The duo appeared in 2003 horror/thriller film Kucch To Hai. Tusshar Kapoor's sister Ekta Kapoor is a television and film producer.

Anil Kapoor and Harshavarrdhan Kapoor

Anil Kapoor and Harshavarrdhan Kapoor are gearing up for their second collaboration with the film Thar. This father-son duo first appeared in Netflix film AK vs AK in 2020.

