Prime Video today launched the trailer of their upcoming Indian Amazon Original Series – Farzi. The crime drama marks the digital debut of superstar Shahid Kapoor and the ‘Makkal Selvan’, Vijay Sethupathi. Along with them, the series also features an ensemble cast including talented actors Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles. Produced by D2R Films, and directed by Raj & DK, Farzi will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on 9th February 2023.

The trailer gives us a glimpse into the life of a small-time con artist Sunny (Shahid), who finds himself drawn into the dark while creating a perfect con. However, a fiery and unconventional task force officer (Vijay) has made it his mission to rid the nation of the threat he poses.

Speaking about the series, Shahid Kapoor said, “Farzi will always have a special place in my heart as it is my digital debut. Working with the brilliant duo Raj & DK and great actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Amol Palekar and Kay Kay Menon has been an enriching experience. I challenged myself as an actor by accepting this layered character while my directors Raj & DK made the entire process a fun and smooth ride. With such eminent creators who developed The Family Man at the helm, you can be assured that Farzi will be a gripping crime drama that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. And given Prime Video’s huge reach, I’m thrilled that fans across the world will be sucked into this murky world of Farzi.”

“I have always sought complex roles that challenge my capabilities as an actor. That is why the role I play in Farzi really appealed to me. It has been an absolute pleasure working with the dynamic duo Raj and DK and alongside Shahid Kapoor, who is both a talented actor and a wonderful person. It was incredible to work with such a brilliant team and create something as mind blowing as Farzi. I can’t think of a better digital debut, and I’m excited for the series’ global release.” said Vijay Sethupathi.

“It’s been such an amazing experience working with the cast and crew of Farzi” said Raashii Khanna, “I really enjoyed playing this character of a government officer who is very passionate about her work. I always wanted to do performance-oriented roles and when creators like Raj & DK, known for creating great thriller content offer you something like Farzi, you just have to grab the opportunity. It was very exciting for me to be in the same frame with talented actors like Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. I am looking forward for the launch of Farzi on Prime Video where our work will reach people across the globe.”

