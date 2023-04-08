Farhan Akhtar, who is presently busy performing at his musical concerts across the country, set the stage on fire recently at one of his latest concerts organised at a college fest in Indore. While fans had a great time enjoying his powerful performance, the concert was nearly on the edge of being cancelled after it reportedly got hit by a strong dust storm. In visuals going viral on social media, the concert stage which was erected at the college campus was seen collapsing as a result of high-speed winds that eventually knocked down the entire stage in a matter of minutes. The incident took place on Wednesday, 5 April 2023.

While the video of the incident shows a lot of people gathering around to catch a glimpse and assuring that no major damages are done, it has also taken social media for a ride. People reacting to the video can be seen giving out divided reactions to the stage crashing down. While some showed concerns for the safety of people around the stage, many also made fun of the actor-singer.

A user wrote, “Nature saved the ppl from Farhan Akhtar’s torture…”, while another one wrote, “Dust storm saved people from another storm named Farhan Akhtar live.” A third user wrote, “Nature’s way saving people from Farhan Akhtar.”

Despite reports claiming about the concert stage getting collapsed due to the dust storm, the singer-actor successfully carried out his performance in the concert organised on Friday, 7 April 2023.

Farhan Akhtar shares pics from his Indore concert

Taking to Instagram, Farhan shared a couple of photos from his Indore concert and wrote, “The energy last night in Indore was off the scale. No rain or storm could stop the #Toofaan of love that you beautiful people brought with you. Big hug and see you soon.”

It is pertinent to note that Farhan was due to perform at the fest this week. An article about the same was also posted on Indore’s Sushila Devi Bansal College’s official website last month.

On the work front, Farhan who was recently seen at the NMACC launch with his wife Shibani Dandekar is all set to make his return to the director’s chair with Jee Le Zaraa. The film will feature an all-female ensemble of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt.

