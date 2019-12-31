You are here:

Farah Khan, Raveena Tandon apologise to Cardinal Oswald Gracias for allegedly hurting Christian sentiments

Press Trust of India

Dec 31, 2019 09:10:34 IST

Filmmaker Farah Khan and actor Raveena Tandon met Indian Cardinal of Roman Catholic Church, Cardinal Oswald Gracias to tender an apology after the duo, along with comic Bharti Singh, were booked for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the community in a TV show.

Farah earlier took to Twitter to apologise on behalf of the entire team of Flipkart Video Original's quiz show Backbenchers, on which she serves as the host. The said episode has also been taken off by Flipkart Video.

Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan and Bharti Singh. Images from Twitter

In a statement, the host-director said she along with Raveena paid a visit to Gracias to tender an unconditional apology.

"His Eminence Cardinal Oswald Gracias met us. We apologised and asked him to forgive our mistake and he very graciously accepted our apology. He also issued a statement on our behalf to end this matter," Farah said.

Dr Abraham Mathai, president of Indian Christian Voice, said the Christian community accepted the apology tendered by Farah, Raveena and Bharti Singh.

"We appreciate Flipkart video and Walmart CEO for removing the episode off air. The Christian community expresses appreciation to Flipkart video and Mr Doug McMillon, the global CEO of Walmart for having considered our demands and sentiments.

"This evening Farah Khan and Raveena Tandon went in person to His Eminence Cardinal Oswald Gracias to tender a written and unconditional apology, which the Cardinal graciously accepted. I appeal to the Christian community in this nation who have been enraged by this whole episode to accept their apology in the true spirit of Christ," Mathai said in a statement.

Farah on Monday took to Twitter to express her gratitude to the cardinal.

Bharti, who is out of the country, also apologised to the community for "hurting their sentiments".

Updated Date: Dec 31, 2019 09:10:34 IST

