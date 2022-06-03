In conversation with Farah Khan on IIFA performance, doing live performance after two years, remembering KK and how it is important for anchors to be careful and not hurt anybody’s feelings.

On the first day of IIFA, Farah Khan talks about the speciality of IIFA awards and how it is different from other award shows in the entertainment industry. She feels that as an anchor for the IIFA function, one needs to be really careful that she doesn’t hurt anybody’s feelings. She remembers KK and believes that he was truly an organic artist. Excerpts from the interview:

Tell us about your performance at IIFA rocks.

The tunes are never mine, but I am going to make them dance on my little finger. Performing for the live audience we are doing after a very long time. You better be careful and we are going to make everybody dance to our tunes. There is going to be a tribute for Bappi da (Bappi Lahiri). At IIFA Rocks we have an in memoriam for KK also. Many people from the music industry have left us and gone from the music industry this year.

Your association with KK?

I met him when he came for Main Hoon Na song and a couple of other songs. And of course for Om Shanti Om when we wanted Ajab Si Ajab Si, we felt he was the right person. He was such a lovely guy and totally non-filmy and totally not from the industry type. He was just interested in his job. He used to come, do his job and go. He left us just that way. He was not interested in networking. He was just not publicity crazy. KK was one of the most organic artists we have had.

How important is networking in the entertainment industry?

Networking is important in every industry. Why just the entertainment industry. Even in the corporate world and for journalists too you know how networking is important.

Speciality of IFFA…

There are a lot of award shows, but nothing like IIFA where you get to see Bollywood upfront, they get a chance to interact with Salman Khan and all the big stars whoever is performing. I think it is a big moment for the country in which IIFA is being held because suddenly it gives a boost like a vodka shot.

It has been a long time that we have not seen you behind the camera, so when is that happening again?

Two years got washed out because of COVID. Before that I was really enjoying my life, watching my kids grow up, travelling. But again I am gearing up to make a movie. My films defy all genres because there is everything in it. Every film is on the digital platform now, so it is going to be a pan India movie for me.

You are amazing as a host, but how important is it to draw a fine line when it comes to making jokes?

It is very important as a host to draw the line when it comes to joking with someone and humiliating someone. So, you need to be very careful that you don’t hurt anybody’s feelings. I am here for over thirty years in the entertainment industry and everyone now understands my sense of humour. The scariest part of a joke to me is when you crack one and nobody laughs at it.

