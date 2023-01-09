Renowned Bollywood filmmaker and ace choreographer Farah Khan turns a year older today, 9 January. Her close friends and fans have been sending her best wishes and greetings for her special day. While Farah began her career in Bollywood as a choreographer with the 1992 blockbuster Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, she followed it up with many other songs that became big hits in a short period. From choreographing the hit number Chaiyya Chaiyya to nailing the hook step of Munni Badnaam Hui, Farah has given many chartbusters in her nearly three-decade-long career. Farah Khan has choreographed over 100 songs in several films and also won many awards.

While she later ventured into filmmaking, her choreographed dance numbers are still a big hit. Today on her birthday, let’s take a look at some of her best numbers.

Farah Khan: Best choreographed songs

Ruk Ja O Dil Deewane from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

The song Ruk Ja O Dil Deewane was wonderfully choreographed by Farah Khan. While its Rock ‘n’ Roll feels will make you groove, Shah Rukh and Kajol’s moves will also keep you hooked.

Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se (1998)

It has been over two decades since this classic AR Rahman track was released, but it seems we still can’t get over it. Entirely filmed on a moving train, this dance number featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora was also choreographed by Farah Khan. And how can one forget the famous ‘head bang’ steps?

Ek Pal Ka Jeena from Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai (2000)

One of the best tracks from the time, the song featuring Hrithik Roshan it became an instant hit. While the song became a party anthem, it was the hook step done with hands that became popular among fans. Farah also won the Filmfare award for ‘Best Choreography’.

Idhar Chala from Koi Mil Gaya (2003)

Featured on Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta, the song was a perfect mix of tap-dancing and cute performances. While Farah used some really fun props for the dance sequence, she also went on to bag a Filmfare Award as well as the National Film Award for Best Choreography.

Chale Jaise Hawayein from Main Hoon Na (2004)

While the film Main Hoon Na marked Farah’s debut as a director, she also choreographed one of the movie’s most celebrated songs Chale Jaise Hawayein. Set in a college background, the carefree song had some really cool dance moves performed by Amrita Rao and Zayed Khan.

Dhoom Taana from Om Shanti Om (2007)

Adding a mix of Indian classical along with a bit of contemporary music, the song really did make audiences nostalgic for the good ol’ days. Farah Khan choreographed the number with perfection and left everyone impressed.

Munni Badnaam Hui from Dabangg (2010)

Stepping into the world of item numbers, Farah gave one of her best works by choreographing the steps of Munni Badnaam Hui. Featuring Malaika Arora with Salman Khan and Sonu Sood, the song and the dance moves were received with loud cheers and whistles in cinema halls.

Sheila Ki Jawani from Tees Maar Khan (2010)

With Sheila Ki Jawani, Farah choreographed another hit item number from the 2010 film, Tees Maar Khan. With some superb steps and an infectious hook step, Farah gave one of the most sizzling dance numbers in the industry.

Whilst we have listed some of our favourite tracks, it cannot be denied that Farah has many other songs to her credit that she choreographed with perfection.

