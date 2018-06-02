You are here:

Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them author JK Rowling reveals she's working on third installment of series

Jun,02 2018 11:49:14 IST

Harry Potter creator JK Rowling has revealed that she is currently writing the screenplay for the third film in the Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them series.

The 52-year-old author took to her official blog to share the news.

"I've just finished the fourth Galbraith novel, Lethal White, and I'm now writing the screenplay for Fantastic Beasts 3," Rowling wrote.

The third installment is yet to be titled.

The second part, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, will release on 16 November, 2018.

Rowling further teased her writing plans, saying she will pen another children's book which will be a departure from the Harry Potter universe.

"After that, I'll be writing another book for children. I've been playing with the (non-Harry Potter/wizarding world) story for about six years, so it's about time I get it down on paper," she wrote.

