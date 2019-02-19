Fantastic Beasts 3: Warner Bros pushes back release date for upcoming Harry Potter spin-off to 2021

The release date of the third installment of the Fantastic Beasts franchise has been pushed back by Warner Bros, reports Hypable. Initially, the date decided was 20 November 2020, but Denis Villeneuve's Dune, starring Timothee Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson, will release in its place now.

According to Bleeding Cool, it was announced in January by the makers that the production had been delayed from July to late 2019 as the team needed more time in pre-production.

Speaking about the delay with HeyUGuys, Dan Fogler, who plays Jacob Kowalski said, "Yeah, we start in the fall. The movie is going to be gigantic! The reason we were given is that the movie is bigger than the first two combined. They needed more time to prep and they didn’t want to rush anything so they pushed it back. I can tell you that we are going to Brazil. I don’t really know much... I’ll get a script closer to when we start shooting."

Dune is based on Frank Herbert's bestselling novel of the same name. The story is set in the distant future and follows Paul Atreides (Chalamet), whose family assumes control of the desert planet Arrakis, also known as Dune. The story explores themes of politics, religion, and man's relationship with nature.

Updated Date: Feb 19, 2019 20:12:44 IST