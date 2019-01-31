Fans react to Ben Affleck's exit from standalone Batman film: 'Hope to see you back under the cowl one day'

Warner Bros on 30 January announced that Matt Reeves' standalone Batman film will hit theaters in June 2021. Matt Reeves, who directed Cloverfield and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, will be helming the upcoming feature. However, Ben Affleck, who portrayed the Caped Crusader in Justice League and Batman v. Superman, will not be returning to the franchise. He tweeted a news report that said the new film will have a younger Bruce Wayne.

Excited for #TheBatman in Summer 2021 and to see @MattReevesLA vision come to life. https://t.co/GNgyJroMIO — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) January 31, 2019

While some fans mourned the actor's exit, others believed that his version of Batman was never good enough.

Hope to see you back under the cowl one day. pic.twitter.com/gKqlXwlQjU — Mike Lodato (@Lodato_) January 31, 2019

Don't understand why everyone hates on @BenAffleck his batman was brilliant. One of the best we've had. He's also the closest to batman physically by a long way. The movies might have been dumpster fires (with exception of BvS director's cut) but his performance was great imo. — Taha Nasser (@TahaNasser_) January 31, 2019

Ben Affleck was the worst Batman of all time. pic.twitter.com/CD0gkIX1GU — Dr. Victoria Dooley (@DrDooleyMD) January 31, 2019

He is the best overall Batman to date. He just has subpar material to work with. I love CBale as Bruce Wayne, but he was too tiny to be a believable Batman. — macleanw (@macleanw) January 31, 2019

I can’t believe people think Ben Affleck was a good Batman. — James (@proudest_raven) January 31, 2019

Did he ever really have the torch tho.... pic.twitter.com/uNU6utBV42 — m (@tramaqueen1) January 31, 2019

Y’all niggas think he was better than Bale??? Lord — ShamGawd (@TTODDitsISO) January 31, 2019

I will never consider Ben Affleck a proper Batman so there is no torch to pass. The "torch" has been lobbed into the ether and hopefully someone good is able to grasp it. — Josh Barker (@bearslappinfish) January 31, 2019

friendly reminder that ben affleck gave us the best performance of bruce wayne and batman pic.twitter.com/WCafPoqKQ2 — bri loves batfleck (@jxsticeleagues) January 31, 2019

