Fans react to Ben Affleck's exit from standalone Batman film: 'Hope to see you back under the cowl one day'

FP Staff

Jan 31, 2019 17:06:34 IST

Warner Bros on 30 January announced that Matt Reeves' standalone Batman film will hit theaters in June 2021. Matt Reeves, who directed Cloverfield and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, will be helming the upcoming feature. However, Ben Affleck, who portrayed the Caped Crusader in Justice League and Batman v. Superman, will not be returning to the franchise. He tweeted a news report that said the new film will have a younger Bruce Wayne.

Ben Affleck as Batman. Image from Twitter @BestAffleck

While some fans mourned the actor's exit, others believed that his version of Batman was never good enough.

