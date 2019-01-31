Warner Bros locks June 2021 release for The Batman; Ben Affleck makes way for a younger Caped Crusader

Who will be inside the suit remains unknown but The Batman has a release date.

Warner Bros. on Wednesday announced that Matt Reeves' stand-alone Batman film will hit theaters in June 2021. Ben Affleck was previously set to star in the film following his performances in Justice League and Batman v. Superman, but a new Caped Crusader is to be cast.

Matt Reeves, who directed Cloverfield and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, will helm the Batman film. Ben Affleck tweeted a story from industry website Deadline that said he would not return to the franchise. Affleck, was at one point also to direct The Batman, tweeted that he's excited to see Reeves' vision of the film "come to life."

Warner Bros. also dated the next Suicide Squad film, to be written by James Gunn, for 2021. No director for The Suicide Squad was released. The series, which includes a 2016 film, features a crew of supervillains, including the Joker and Harley Quinn, forced to work for a shadowy government agency.

The studio also set an adaption of Stephen King's The Shining sequel, Doctor Sleep, for November this year, and Robert Zemeckis' The Witches for October 2020.

