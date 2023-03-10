After becoming a viral sensation on YouTube and later creating a wave on social media, rapper King is all set to bring another version of his superhit track ‘Maan Meri Jaan‘ alongside American pop singer Nick Jonas. The news which sounds too good to be true has got many of their fans excited as they were seen sharing their reactions soon after the news came out. Taking to Instagram, King shared a poster of the upcoming song ‘Maan meri Jaan (Afterlife) further announcing that it will be out on Friday, 10 March 2023. The original song came out in 2022 following which the singer-songwriter has released many other versions.

Speaking about the latest development, in a joint post shared on Instagram, the two artists while announcing their collaboration wrote, “Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)” is out this Friday! Link in bio to pre-save.” Nick also took to the comment section and wrote, “Let’s go.”

While the news got fans hyped up, Nick Jonas’ wife, actress Priyanka Chopra also shared the post on her IG story to show her excitement. She congratulated the duo for the collaboration. On the other hand, celebrities including Badshah, Arjun Kanungo, and Sukriti Kakar among others also cheered for the duo.

Fans while taking to the comment section added comments like “collab of the year” and “this is going to be huge.” A user wrote, “Wooow seriously wooow this is another level,” while another one wrote, “Super excited for this banger.”

A third wrote, “King setting standard higher than previous year.”

After going viral, the post has accumulated over 6,41,000 likes.

King’s hit songs

Arpan Kumar Chandel aka King has been winning the hearts of his fans since the release of his first song ‘Tu Aake Dekhle‘ in 2020. Following that, he took over the internet with his next song ‘Maan Meri Jaan’ which not only topped the YouTube charts but also became viral on Instagram reels. The singer also made his debut in Bollywood with the song ‘Sahi Galat‘ in Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2.

