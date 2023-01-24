Fans cannot wait to witness the magical duo of Ranbir Kapoor & Arijit Singh in ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ songs; Checkout
The most awaited trailer of ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ was released yesterday and everything about the film, from the colorful aesthetics to the new refreshing pairing of Ranbir & Shraddha was loved and appreciated. But one thing about the film which took the internet frenzy was the combination of Pritam, Arijit Singh, and Ranbir Kapoor in the movie. Well, while we have enjoyed this duo even before, the fans can not wait to see what’s next makers are going to introduce. The music of Pritam, and the voice of Arijit Singh and Ranbir Kapoor in the frame is one of the prominent combinations in the industry that has been seen and enjoyed. Now it will be exciting to see what else makers have in store for trio fans and music lovers.
Currently several fan pages are uploading snips and shots from the songs from the film, trending it as #RanbirArijitBlockbuster on social media. Check out :
View this post on Instagram
https://twitter.com/igauravji/status/1617493413942931457?s=46&t=TDkjGaZRFrY5wZMl9CbIzQ
https://twitter.com/real18ashutosh/status/1617496013568372737?s=46&t=TDkjGaZRFrY5wZMl9CbIzQ
https://twitter.com/kanthjee7870/status/1617493322825887745?s=48&t=TDkjGaZRFrY5wZMl9CbIzQ
https://twitter.com/asksweety_in/status/1617493337719844869?s=46&t=TDkjGaZRFrY5wZMl9CbIzQ
Meanwhile, the trailer that was launched yesterday has left the audience wanting more of Ranbir & Shraddha’s chemistry. While some are anticipating seeing more of Bassi, some are eagerly waiting to listen to the promising playlist, which as fans say is going to be the album of the year. Currently, fans are demanding for the songs to be out at the earliest, as its one of the key points that took over the internet and starting the trend.
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.
