Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the big screen with Atlee’s Jawan. The big scale entertainer’s prevue dropped just two days ago and fans can’t get enough. King Khan’s latest action-drama packed movie shows him in a double role with a never seen before bald-look. The glimpses have left SRK fans exhilarated with one fan going an extra mile to give a doll-like form to his character from the movie.

Paige Wilson, a miniature artist, shared pictures of her creation adapted from Jawan’s prevue. The doll has been made using cloth and plastic and adorned with an outfit similar to the one the superstar dons in the film. Wilson penned a heartfelt note in the caption. Addressing SRK as the ‘most talented’, she asked if it’s too early to showcase her tribute to Jawan’s spectacular prevue. She added: “It’s so multifaceted that we may not be able to exhaust its thrills by re-watching it endlessly before the whole #Jawan story is known–but we’ll try! With all my love–oh and Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo L.A.!”

The post garnered over 87,000 likes and is counting.

One user wrote: “You are amazing.”

“Nice work!” said another.

Several other users expressed their admiration with wows and red hearts.

The lady, Paige Wilson, is an LA-based artist and has been curating SRK’s life in miniatures using his characters since 2008. Her creation ‘Breaking Free of the Box’ gained wide popularity and SRK himself acknowledged her efforts, a nightmare for most people. In 2015, the actor tweeted: “How do you make them so fast and so good?”

To which, the artist replied: “It’s beyond a dream for me to know YOU like them.”

Furthermore, the exclusive 2-min promo of the film shows SRK dancing to Hemant Kumar’s ‘Bekaraar Karke Hume’ in a metro. This particular scene created a meme-fest on Twitter.

The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani alongside Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover among others. The film will also see SRK’s Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone make a special appearance. The Gauri Khan-produced film is set to release on 7 September in theatres.