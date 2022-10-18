The promos of StarPlus‘ upcoming show ‘Faltu‘ has brought an engaging and motivational story that highlights a very important issue regarding unwanted girl child. Ever since the audience saw glimpses of the show in the first promo, they were excited to see more chapters from the life of ‘Faltu’ and her journey. Without any further delay, the makers dropped a new promo taking the audience ahead on the journey of ‘Faltu‘.

As Aakash Ahuja will be seen playing the male lead in ‘Faltu‘, his chemistry with Niharika in the show has always been the talk of the town. As the new promo gives the audience a sneak peek into the developing chemistry of these two leads, they will get to see a new chapter of the show opening up. While sharing his experience of shooting the new promo, Aakash said “It was a great experience shooting in Jaipur. However the weather was a challenge to face because it wasn’t the same as we have here in our town, but the energy on the set helped us a lot to keep going and complete the shoot. Moreover, As the show takes a new turn from here, this place is perfectly justified to open up a new chapter of Faltu’s life. It will be a new beginning that the audience will surely enjoy watching.”

While sharing about her journey of shooting the new promo, Niharika shared “It was truly a very new experience of shooting this new promo. As it’s been shot extensively in Jaipur, the place was new and the experience was truly phenomenal. We thoroughly enjoyed the ambiance, the set, and everything. Moreover, With this promo, the audience will see a new chapter of Faltu’s life that they have never seen before.”

Being a flag bearer of bringing such issues to light, Star Plus’ new show Faltu promises to be an inspirational story that holds a very strong message for society about the strength of a girl child. Viewers are waiting with much anticipation to catch the show only on Star Plus! And now that the promo is out, it will be exciting to see how Faltu’s story unravels and where exactly it takes her!

