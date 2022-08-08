Directed by Sajimon Prabhakar, Fahad Faasil's survival thriller Malayankunju is his first big release after the huge success of Vikram.

The Malayalam survival thriller Malayankunju will have its exclusive premiere on Prime Video, the company said today. Sajimon Prabhakar, who also directed the movie, casts Fahadh Faasil, Rajisha Vijayan, and Indrans in significant parts. A man becomes trapped in a landslide in the moving story of Malayankunju. The movie, which also marks AR Rahman's return to Mollywood after about three decades, was written by Mahesh Narayanan. Starting on August 11, 2022, Prime Video subscribers in India and 240 other countries and territories will be able to watch the movie.

Ani (Fahad), an irritable electronics technician living a tranquil life with his mother, travels throughout Malayankunju. His regular routines are disturbed when the newborn baby of his next-door neighbour triggers painful memories from his past. The central conflict of the story revolves around Anil, a character with many facets, his relationship with the infant, and his efforts to survive while buried beneath a powerful landslide.

After Vikram's enormous success, Fahad Faasil's first significant release is Malayankunju. The movie, which was shot 40 feet below the earth, features strange passages that elevate a typical survival story to a new level.

Fahad Faasil says, "Malayankunju is one of the toughest films that I have shot so far. The second half of the film is set 40 feet underground, so we had to create a set where we had to crouch and crawl. Malayalam cinema hasn’t seen a film like this in recent times and I am glad that the audiences and critics have appreciated our efforts. Our industry has been loved by a global audience and we are excited for my fourth collaboration with Prime Video after CU Soon, Joji and Malik. I look forward to Malayankunji reaching out to a vast audience through this streaming platform and can’t wait to hear from a new set of audience."

The director, Sajimon Prabhakar says, "Malayankunju is a riveting story and Fahadh is just brilliant in it. The film follows the journey of a man and how he gets impacted when nature meddles with his life. The primary challenge for the crew was to create a set that would emulate subterranean space and the team worked day and night to create a 40-foot set in a way that only allowed space for one person to move around, combined with an actual location to make it look seamless. Despite the tough circumstances, Fahadh gave a wonderful performance which has been applauded by cinephiles. Now we are looking forward to understanding how audiences worldwide react to this gripping thriller."

The film was released in cinema halls on July 22.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.