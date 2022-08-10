Jalali obtained a Master of Fine Arts at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville’s Clarence Brown Theatre, USA, with a full scholarship for the 3-year course, 2001-2004.

Faezeh Jalali, Founder and Artistic Director of the theatre collaborative of FATS the Art Production, is an award winning Indian actress, director teacher, writer, choreographer, activist and aerialist. Jalali went on to obtain a Master of Fine Arts at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville’s Clarence Brown Theatre, USA, with a full scholarship for the 3-year course, 2001-2004.

Talking about her childhood, the artist said, "Ever since I was a child, I loved being on stage, so my sisters and I spent many hours putting up plays, and also acting, making tents as "homes" and then playing different characters. I ended up playing the father mostly. My school J.B Petit High School for Girls was (and still is) very encouraging of theatre/drama/ plays. Our school principal, Ms. Shirin Darasha (an amazing woman, flaming feminist, brilliant leader), had the school annual production every year, whose protagonist was always a woman. The plays were directed by the equally amazing Pearl Padamsee. I always wanted to be in the school play and didn't get into it in the 7th grade but from 8th to 10th grade, was lucky to get a part. In my 9th and 10th grades, I got major roles, which were greatly appreciated."

On creative freedom and how it should be used responsibly

I strongly believe that artists create to express and not to offend. Freedom is freedom- creative or otherwise. It's a right for everybody. Privilege and power come with responsibility not freedom. If I have to think about how to exercise my freedom "responsibly", it's not freedom. Because then, it means I have to keep something in mind while I pretend to exercise my freedom. I mean, how am I free if there is an appearance of freedom but as soon as I express myself, I have to hear "well that's not allowed". Do it like this, or here's where the boundary is. Then it's like you're on The Truman show. As a human and often as an artist, you know that no matter what you do, someone won't agree with you. So should I always be censored? Or should I speak and express?

Managing acting, direction and production

No idea! I don't usually act when I direct but I step in if an actor is missing. Which is too stressful a) because I often feel the actual actor is better and b) because then, I have many levels of anxiety to deal with when we have shows.

You're right when you say managing. I just about manage it. It's not ideal and I don't know how many times my cast members have heard me say, "I can't do this anymore." And then I come back for more.

Journey in the entertainment industry

I've mostly done theatre and yes, it's entertainment but is it an industry? I don't think so. I've done a handful of films and web-series which literally pay for my theatre productions. I haven't found a better way of doing theatre so yes, I hope I keep getting film TV and web work so I can do theatre.

On theatre being a reflection of society

I think most writers are inspired, affected or moved by people, situations and societies they live in so yes definitely their stories would reflect that. Theatre is basically a bunch of characters on stage representing the characters in our lives, in a genre of the writer's choice or doing.

On the post pandemic theatre situation

Slowly but some might say back with a bang. Though as an artist myself, who produces her own work, I didn't earn enough to be back with a bang.

