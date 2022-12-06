Faadu director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is the crème de la crème of Indian female filmmakers
Ashwiny’s upcoming project Faadu is an interesting story that is all set to touch the hearts of the masses and is a product of her love and labour.
Powerhouse filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has time and again delivered several hit films like the critically-acclaimed Bareilly Ki Barfi, Nil Battey Sannata, and Panga among many others with her incisive storytelling. The filmmaker has always been the voice of youngsters, especially for the woman of today’s times. Today Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has become one of the few women behind the camera calling the shot in the Indian cinema and her body of work is full of rich and exceptional content.
From serving films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Nil Battey Sannata, and Panga to now creating upcoming shows like Faadu, films like Tarla Dalal for her audience, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is busy building a class apart oeuvre for the audience to feed onto. While she takes her time to work on her films and shows, she delivers like the crème de la crème she is in her field.
View this post on Instagram
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is all set to deliver yet another cinematic wonder with her upcoming Web series Faadu.
Ashwiny’s upcoming project Faadu is an interesting story that is all set to touch the hearts of the masses and is a product of her love and labour. Apart from that, she is also is gearing up with the release of Faadu and films like Tarla, Bus Karo Aunty and Bawaal (co-produced ) in her kitty. Her webseries Faadu will be released on 9th December.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Dressing B'Town wives, selling at Bergdorf Goodman, putting Indian princesses on ramp: Pallavi Jaikishan has done it all
One of India’s first couturiers celebrates 50 years of being in the business.
EXCLUSIVE | 'Blurr' actress Taapsee Pannu: 'I find this debate on original versus remake to be redundant'
Taapsee Pannu is gearing up for the release of her new film Blurr, which also marks her venture into film production. A remake of Spanish film Julia's Eyes, it's releasing on Zee5 on December 9. The actress spoke exclusively to Firstpost about it and lots more.
Padavettu is Nivin Pauly's strongest political statement to date
Nivin’s transformation from a good-for-nothing to a political animal is quite astounding. He moves through the plot like a untamed animal in a thick forest. You never know which way it will go.