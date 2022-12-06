Powerhouse filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has time and again delivered several hit films like the critically-acclaimed Bareilly Ki Barfi, Nil Battey Sannata, and Panga among many others with her incisive storytelling. The filmmaker has always been the voice of youngsters, especially for the woman of today’s times. Today Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has become one of the few women behind the camera calling the shot in the Indian cinema and her body of work is full of rich and exceptional content.

From serving films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Nil Battey Sannata, and Panga to now creating upcoming shows like Faadu, films like Tarla Dalal for her audience, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is busy building a class apart oeuvre for the audience to feed onto. While she takes her time to work on her films and shows, she delivers like the crème de la crème she is in her field.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is all set to deliver yet another cinematic wonder with her upcoming Web series Faadu.

Ashwiny’s upcoming project Faadu is an interesting story that is all set to touch the hearts of the masses and is a product of her love and labour. Apart from that, she is also is gearing up with the release of Faadu and films like Tarla, Bus Karo Aunty and Bawaal (co-produced ) in her kitty. Her webseries Faadu will be released on 9th December.

