Gray upholds gripping depiction of consent. Five reasons to stream it now on Amazon miniTV

There is no black or white when it comes to consent. This underlying message is what makes Amazon miniTV’s latest offering — Gray unmissable. Directed by Sakshi Gurnani, the short film stars popular actors Dia Mirza and Shreya Dhanwanthary. The short movie chronicles the struggles of young Naina (Shreya Dhanwanthary) who faces an uncomfortable experience with her best friend.

This short, conversational drama promises to sow a thought in the minds of the audiences about consent, helping them get a very clear and precise definition of the word. Exploring the idea of consent in a manner that leaves ample food for thought, here are five reasons why you should definitely watch Gray.

Gripping narrative: ‘Gray’ portrays the dilemmas of the young generation aptly. The friend circles, peer reviews and the larger picture of intimacy has been well explored in ‘Gray' through an intriguing storyline that will keep you hooked throughout.

Brilliant direction by Sakshi Gurnani: Writer and producer-director Sakshi Gurnani has directed ‘Gray’ with absolute clarity, capturing all the minor nuances, emotions, doubts and trauma that blur the black-and-white perception of the world around us. Narrating a sensitive story in a very powerful format, Gray easily earns a place in your watch-list.

Powerful performances by the lead: The short film stars Dia Mirza and Shreya Dhanwanthary, both of whom have delighted the audience with their off-beat, subtle performances in past films. Dia and Shreya essay the roles of a counsellor and a patient, and their impromptu, but real conversations, see us empathise with them. Bringing that emotion out of the audience with such a delicate subject is a tough feat to achieve, and the lead actors ace that task effortlessly.

A brave message: ‘Gray’ treats the subject with bravery. It takes a seemingly perfect societal set up of friends and acquaintances, highlights odd intentions and reflects the impacts of a wrong advance in someone’s life. The fact that the idea of consent is still Gray in a seemingly progressive society is the implication that the director conveys successfully.

A hassle-free experience: ‘Gray’ has released on Amazon miniTV, which is a bonus to the audiences, as this thought-provoking drama is one of several great short films which one can watch with no subscription cost.

‘Gray’ is now streaming on Amazon miniTV within the main service app.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.