While Raksha Bandhan, Laal Singh Chaddha and the recent release Dobaaraa faced the wrath of this negative trend, the latest film to join the bandwagon is Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming sports action drama Liger.

Well, there are pros and cons to every element and while social media has brought the world closer through its connectivity, it is now hampering the Bollywood business to a greater extent. Courtesy to the negativity of Hindi films on social media with hashtags like #BoycottBollywood, #BoycottBollywoodForever and others.

However, we can't completely blame it on social media. A certain section of the audience has been targeting Bollywood films by digging out the pasts of celebs ahead of their big releases. In fact, many of them are not even cinegoers. While Raksha Bandhan, Laal Singh Chaddha and the recent release Dobaaraa faced the wrath of this negative trend, the latest film to join the bandwagon is Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming sports action drama Liger.

Honestly, there was no negativity around the film week back but the audience targeted the south hunk after he shared his thoughts that boycotting a movie also impacts the economy along with the lives of 200-plus people, who gave their blood and sweat to that particular project.

VD told India Today, “When Aamir Khan Sir makes a Laal Singh Chaddha, it is his name that stars in the film, but there are 2000-3000 families that are being provided for. When you decide to boycott a film, you are not only affecting Aamir Khan, you are affecting thousands of families who lose work and livelihoods. Aamir Sir is someone who pulls the crowd to the theatres. I am not sure why this boycott call is happening, but for whatever misunderstanding, this is happening, please realize you are not affecting Aamir Khan alone but the economy. It is a much bigger picture.”

Honestly, Vijay's comment makes complete sense and it's high time that the audience should use their own brains before following a section, who just wants to spread the negativity without even knowing the nitty-gritty of the film and industry.

Definitely, you can bash the film but it should have constructive criticism. The worst part is that half of the people doesn't even know the main reason behind this trend and are following it blindly.

Well, let's hope this negative trend on social media ends soon.

