EXPLAINED: Why the Met Gala 2023 theme is controversial
Actor and activist Jameela Jamil was among the few ones to speak against the theme soon after the announcement.
The biggest fashion and pop-culture event of the year, the Met Gala is just around the corner and while all the fashionistas are excited to see their favourite celebs and icons donning classy collections, the theme is garnering eye-balls as it is based on designer Karl Lagerfeld’s work and the dress code is ‘In honor of Karl…’.
While the ‘fashion genius’ made a huge mark in luxury fashion while working for Chanel, Fendi and other elite brands, his unpleasant remarks on everything right from curvy bodies to #MeToo have received flake from the audience.
Soon after his demise in 2019, New York Times fashion critic Vanessa Friedman wrote, “He offended people right and left, making as much of an art out of the cutting aside as the perfectly cut double-face gown…He judged and knew he would be judged himself, but he didn’t care. Rather, he embraced it.”
As we approach the first Monday of May, the hf twitter met gala team would like to announce that we will not be celebrating this year’s met gala as our values don’t align with the selection of Karl Lagerfeld as the theme. We hope to celebrate with our community again soon.
— HF Twit Met Gala (@HFMetGala) April 17, 2023
Actor and activist Jameela Jamil was among the few ones to speak against the theme soon after the announcement. “Why is THIS who we celebrate when there are so many AMAZING designers out there who aren’t bigoted white men? What happened to everyone’s principles and ‘advocacy.’ You don’t get to stand for justice in these areas, and then attend the celebration of someone who reveled in his own public disdain for marginalized people,” wrote Jameela.
The coordinators recently tweeted, “As we approach the first Monday of May, the hf twitter met gala team would like to announce that we will not be celebrating this year’s met gala as our values don’t align with the selection of Karl Lagerfeld as the theme.”
