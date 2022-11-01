Superstar Ranveer Singh, who is regarded as one of the best actors we have, is India’s cultural ambassador to the West currently. With his popularity soaring across the globe, the youth icon has now been invited to attend and represent India at the FIFA World Cup Final in Qatar!

Ranveer will be flying to Qatar to attend the biggest sporting event on December 18 that will see two of the best countries in world football lock horns to lift the coveted World Cup. “Ranveer has become a cultural phenomenon globally. He represents the aspirational youth of India globally and is the perfect ambassador to be there at the FIFA World Cup finals. He will be there for a day and will have a host of key meetings with multiple global footballing icons who are also being finalised to attend the marquee event,” a source said.

Recently, after French Football icon Zinedine Zidane, Ranveer headlined the prestigious Adidas x Yohji Yamamoto (Y-3) campaign! Ranveer was also recently at the NBA Games in Abu Dhabi where he met basketball icons Shaquille O’Neal and Vince Carter and also interacted with the new stars Trae Young and Giannis Antetokounmpo! He is now set to be honoured at the prestigious Marrakesh Film Festival with the Étoile d’or Award, previously received by the likes of stalwart Indian icons Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan.

In the space of a decade, Ranveer Singh has had a meteoric rise to become one of the most celebrated actors and a superstar whose popularity extends globally. In Morocco and in Marrakech in particular, Indian cinema has many admirers and Ranveer Singh is one of its most appreciated personalities given here is his immesnely impressive body of work in films like Band Baaja Baarat, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Gully Boy and 83.

Up until now, the aforementioned names, considered to be the icons of Hindi Cinema, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, were the biggest monikers in the Western world. With the achievements that Ranveer has added to his very quirky and unconventional cap, he seems to be the next one on the list to represent Indian cinema globally. The man is an enigma, representing energy and enthusiasm and spreading his infections aura to one and all. His presence at the FIFA World Cup Final is going to be a sight to remember and relish, and hopefully, behold.

Given how unpredictable he is, it’s exciting already to anticipate how his antics would look like when the globe gets ready to this gargantuan event. Bring the event on, already!

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.