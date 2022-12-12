Explained: Why Prince William’s relationship with Harry is strained after the Netflix series

While many are supporting Harry and Meghan and feels that they need to be heard, Prince William is believed to be angry at the way that Queen Elizabeth had to put up with this criticism during the final months of her life. Six episodes of Harry & Meghan, is an up-close-and-personal documentary of their life together.

Harry & Meghan showed the two talking about how everyone’s attitudes toward Meghan and Harry changed after the two tied the knot. The two discusses the marriage into the institution of the royal family and the history of how the women have suffered in the. It also showed the two talking about how everyone’s attitudes toward Meghan and Harry changed after they two tied the knot.

While discussing the royal family, Harry says, “There’s a hierarchy of the family, you know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories. It’s a dirty game.” The Duke talks about the history and how the stories have been manipulated, when the video shows the archival footage of his mother Princess Diana being mobbed by the media.

In Harry and Meghan’s tell-all Netflix documentary, which is streaming this week, Prince Harry accused the royals of having a “huge level of unconscious bias” and Meghan Markle said that the media wanted to “destroy” her.

Prince Harry mentioned members of his family questioned why Meghan Markle needed more protection from the media and that they failed to understand the race element. Harry said, “I don’t want history to repeat itself’. It was a reference to his late mother Princess Diana‘s tragic end. This was accompanied with footage of Diana being hounded by paparazzi. But is the comparison fair? Mok feels both Meghan and Diana have been maligned by the media and it is important to hear their side of the story. “I think that there is some comparison to be made between MM and Diana, Princess of Wales. Both women have felt damaged by the connection with the royal family and have both blamed and courted the media, which is dangerous and you can lose control of the narrative”

According to reports, a friend of Prince of Wales, reported the Daily Mail. The friend said, “The prince is a very private man and what Harry is doing is the anathema of everything he believes. On that alone, many believe it is unlikely he will ever be able to repair his relationship with them. Too much water has gone under the bridge.”

(With added inputs from agencies and Daily Mail)

