John Abraham is a monstrous, mean machine on celluloid that hasn’t had the kind of commercial fate he expected. He’s now Shah Rukh Khan’s rival in what could be the potential blockbuster he deserves.

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham himself, shared the first look of Abraham from YRF’s next biggie Pathaan. This is how SRK described his character in the film, supposedly the villain of this story. He wrote- “He’s tough and plays it rough!”

The first time John Abraham went entirely black, leaving no room for the colour grey, was in Vikram Bhatt’s another remake of Fear, called Aetbaar. This was Bhatt’s second retelling of the same story after his 2003 dud Inteha. Here, Abraham played an obsessive lover who vibrates his head and lets his eyes bleed when he experiences anger and anxiety. He was pinned opposite Amitabh Bachchan in a thriller that failed to create any sort of fear. Even the arrival of John Abraham and Bipasha Basu after the erotic Jism didn’t excite or entice the audience.

It was Yash Raj Films that turned Abraham into an alpha-male, macho villain in their 2004 hit Dhoom, where he played this suave, mysterious thief who steals for fun and not for any melodramatic cause like building an orphanage or avenging a loved one’s death. He had better chemistry with bikes than the leading ladies he worked with between his first film and this. Suddenly, the tables and attentions turned on him.

Ever since then, his shades of grey and black have done wonders for him. If you look closely at Zinda and Shootout At Wadala, here’s a man who was wronged and robbed off his innocence. One trauma forced him to turn into a beast that was unfortunately gazed at as a villain. Both the characters meet with a tragic end, death to be precise, thus proving life can be unfair, even in movies.

With the success of films like Force, Batla House, Parmanu, and Satyameva Jayate, Abraham was the poster boy of patriotism and hyper-nationalism that didn’t mind wearing his love for the nation on his sleeves, or rather those ripped biceps. But suddenly, his films began to reek of repetition and tiredness. Satyameva Jayate 2 was exhausting, Mumbai Saga was the long-lost cousin of Shootout At Wadala, and Attack-Part 1, despite a cool concept and slick action, didn’t attract the attention of the audience.

It’s fitting that Abraham now goes back to where he needs to be at this stage (and state) of his professional front. Going bad, with no remorse or redemption. Revenge? Maybe, maybe not. A rousing blockbuster, mostly yes! All eyes on January 25, 2023 now. Shah Rukh Khan is back on screen after four years and a month and John Abraham is the villain after what feels like eons. Pathaan should do for Yash Raj Films what Dhoom did for Abraham. Sometimes, going bad does people the world of good.

