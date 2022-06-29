Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are currently enjoying their vacation with their kids Misha and Zain in Italy.

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor enjoys a great fan following on social media. Despite not being part of the entertainment industry, the gorgeous lady has carved her niche due to her fashion sense and beauty and health tips, which she shares with her followers on Instagram. While the star wife often grabs headlines for her cute pics and husband and kids, this time Mira has made our heads turn with her insta-stories.

Vacay time

Shahid and Mira are currently enjoying their vacation with their kids Misha and Zain in Italy. The couple has been sharing beautiful pics of their holiday on social media for their follower and they are going viral in no time. However, Mira recently lashed out at the hotel for limited veg options and dirty sheets.

What she wrote?

Taking to her Insta-stories, Mira wrote, "Beautiful Sicily. Skip @verduraresortsicily if you're an Indian or a vegetarian. Limited food options, without an attempt to make a vegetarian feel comforted. Poor linen and dirty sheets... Not one to complain but..let's keep the list tight... Heading to Palermo! Ciao (victory hand emoji)."

In another story, she added, "At a time when veganism is a global movement and an accepted way of life (unlike 5-7 years ago when making anything without egg was unheard of), it's disappointing when large hotel groups are insensitive to dietary requirements, even when informed in advance. Removing meat from any dish does not make you accommodating. And please--sliced fruit is NOT a dessert."

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in Raj & DK's series Farzi, which also features Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna in prominent roles.

