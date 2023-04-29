Explained: Why KRK called Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli fake patriots amid Indian wrestlers protesting on the streets
Before we get down to film critic Kamaal R Khan criticizing Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli, and Anupam Kher for their farcical nationalism, we first delve into why Indian athletes are on the streets currently and what the protest is all about.
The reason
Back in January, some of India’s top wrestlers including Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and Vinesh Phogat got together to protest against the Wrestling Federation of India and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexually harassing several women wrestlers. The protest has returned but it seems all the plea has fallen on deaf ears so far.
KRK lashes out on Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli, and Anupam Kher
Taking to Twitter, KRK slammed Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli and Anupam Kher and wrote, “All the drama n so called Deshbhakts like @AnupamPKher @akshaykumar @imVkohli tweet to praise athletes, when they win medals. But they can’t write a tweet to support them when they are on roads for justice. Why? Because these people do all deshbhakti drama for their own benefits.”
The tweet now stands deleted.
PT’s Usha’s statement
Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha came down heavily on the wrestlers who have resumed their protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan accusing him of sexual harassment. In a statement, PT Usha said the wrestlers’ protest on the streets is “tarnishing” India’s image. PT Usha said the protest by the elite wrestlers equates to “indiscipline”.
“Wrestlers staging protest on streets amounts to indiscipline. Wrestlers’ protest on streets is tarnishing image of India,” PT Usha said after IOA’s Executive Committee meeting.
Prakash Raj’s reaction
Actor-politician Prakash Raj also requested PM Narendra Modi to speak up on the burning issue. He tweeted this:
🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 @narendramodi please #BetiBachao #JustAsking pic.twitter.com/QHUv5UgoKS
— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) April 28, 2023
Given how Kumar and Kher have lent their support to the PM and BJP, it doesn’t come as a surprise how they have chosen to stay mum on the case.
Case against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
Journalist Sudhir Chaudhary reported- “BREAKING : I just spoke to #BrijBhushanSharanSingh . He has offered his resignation if the wrestlers assure that they will end their protest after he resigns. Watch full interview on @aajtak.”
BREAKING : I just spoke to #BrijBhushanSharanSingh . He has offered his resignation if the wrestlers assure that they will end their protest after he resigns. Watch full interview on @aajtak
— Sudhir Chaudhary (@sudhirchaudhary) April 28, 2023
He also tweeted- “BREAKING : Delhi Police registers 2 FIRs against #BrijbhusanSharanSingh based on the complaints of the female wrestlers. 1st FIR is under POCSO Act based on the allegations levelled by a minor victim. 2nd FIR for comprehensive investigation of allegations made by other adult complainants.”
BREAKING : Delhi Police registers 2 FIRs against #BrijbhusanSharanSingh based on the complaints of the female wrestlers.
1st FIR is under POCSO Act based on the allegations levelled by a minor victim.
2nd FIR for comprehensive investigation of allegations made by other adult…
— Sudhir Chaudhary (@sudhirchaudhary) April 28, 2023
With added inputs from agencies
