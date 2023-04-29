Before we get down to film critic Kamaal R Khan criticizing Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli, and Anupam Kher for their farcical nationalism, we first delve into why Indian athletes are on the streets currently and what the protest is all about.

The reason

Back in January, some of India’s top wrestlers including Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and Vinesh Phogat got together to protest against the Wrestling Federation of India and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexually harassing several women wrestlers. The protest has returned but it seems all the plea has fallen on deaf ears so far.

KRK lashes out on Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli, and Anupam Kher

Taking to Twitter, KRK slammed Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli and Anupam Kher and wrote, “All the drama n so called Deshbhakts like @AnupamPKher @akshaykumar @imVkohli tweet to praise athletes, when they win medals. But they can’t write a tweet to support them when they are on roads for justice. Why? Because these people do all deshbhakti drama for their own benefits.”

The tweet now stands deleted.

PT’s Usha’s statement