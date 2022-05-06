Rabir Kapoor once mentioned that he is tired of appearing on the show Koffee with Karan as it wasn’t fair to those who appeared on it.

Koffee with Karan is not going anywhere and is making a comeback. The much-awaited seventh season of Koffee with Karan, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar will be exclusively available on Disney+ Hotstar. Earlier, Johar dropped a bomb on Wednesday (May 4) morning and announced on Instagram that the show will not return for a new season.

The post read; Hello, Koffee With Karan has been a part of my life and yours, for 6 seasons now. I’d like to think we made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee With Karan will not be returning...”

While Johar did not reveal any specifics about the guests for this season, he did imply that the show will have the customary games, gossip, and profound chats.

The reason for the popularity of the show

Koffee With Karan featured some of the biggest names from the world of Indian entertainment opening up about their personal and professional lives on the show, which would often hit the headlines.

Johar’s close friends, superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were the first guests of the inaugural episode of the show, which went on to offer fans a rare and intimate peek into the off-screen dynamics of the film industry, cliques, friendships, and romantic equations of the stars, and at times, also sparked controversies.

Controversies around the Koffee With Karan show

The show had its share of controversies too. Cricketers Hardik Pandey and KL Rahul had mentioned that they used to pick up girls. Not only the show faced a lot of backlashes, but both the cricketers were dropped from the team by the BCCI. Kangana Ranaut too had called Karan Johar in his show that it is Karan who is the flagbearer of nepotism and also a movie mafia. These are just two of the controversies, there are many more including the one where Sonam Kapoor mentioned, “The thing with this industry is that if you are not good looking, they think you are a good actor.”

Actor Ranbir Kapoor too once mentioned that he was tired of appearing in Karan Johar’s show. According to media reports Kapoor admitted he was tired of the show as it ‘wasn’t fair’ to those who appear on it. In fact, he even said that he had tried to get the film industry together to launch a protest against it.

