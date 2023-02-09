2023 is a special year for Katrina Kaif. She marks two decades in the Hindi film industry, and has a line-up that’s both diverse and delicious. She mixes up genres and co-stars, and could display a side of hers not often tapped enough. She did spring in a surprise with Namastey London, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Zero. Back in 2007, the actress had consecutive successes like Namastey London, Partner, Welcome, and Apne. 16 years later, history should repeat itself

Here’s her line-up of the year:

Tiger 3

This isn’t a title, this is a monster. After the two Tiger films, the third one has only bloomed into a much more ambitious and awaited thriller after the announcement of the Spy universe, and Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo as Pathaan confirmed too. Kaif is always agile in action and romance, and to see her with Khan again only guarantees blockbuster box-office, thrice over. For a change, three’s not a crowd.

Jee Le Zaraa

It’s not a chick flick, this is a breather. A charmer. Just like ZNMD, Jee Le Zaraa is a film about three friends. Zindagi was a film by a female director about three male friends, JLZ is a film by a male director about three female friends. They are Katrina, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt. Akhtar returns to direction after more than a decade, Chopra back to Bollywood, and Kaif hopefully, to solid form.

Merry Christmas

Kaif will be seen with South star Vijay Sethupathi for the first time in Merry Christmas. This festive thriller has everyone excited to see the fresh pairing on-screen. The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan who is known for films like ‘Ek Hasina Thi‘, ‘Badlapur‘ and ‘Andhadhun‘ among others. The film is slated for a December 2023 release. Kaif had expressed how excited she was to work with the director & was always keen on working with him.

