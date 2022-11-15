Explained: Why Jacqueline Fernandez was granted bail in 200-crore money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrasekhar
The bail was granted by Special Judge Shailendra Malik of Patiala House Court. The actress sought bail on the ground that the investigation was complete, and the charge sheet was filed.
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been granted bail in the much-publicized 200-crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The bail was granted by Special Judge Shailendra Malik of Patiala House Court.
The episode between Jacqueline Fernandez and Sukesh Chandrasekhar has been making headlines for quite sometime now. The otherwise clandestine romance turned chaotic and controversial when the conman was arrested in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case. In the charge sheet that was filed, The Enforcement Directorate (ED) even named the Murder 2 actor after interrogating multiple witnesses.
The actress never spoke about her alleged relationship with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar till the time the ED summoned her. In her statement to ED, Jacqueline revealed, “I have been speaking to Sukesh since February 2017. In August 2021, he was arrested, after which I never met him. He told me that he is the owner of Sun TV and from the political family of Jayalalithaa.”
Recently, a question was posed by a court in Delhi to the ED. The other accused in the 200-crore money laundering case have been arrested. The court asked the ED officials why a pick and choose policy has been adopted for Jacqueline. The court is expected to announce its decision tomorrow regarding Fernandez’ bail request. The ED earlier opposed the actress’ bail and alleged she tried to flee from the country. The agency had earlier issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) in airports to stop the actor from leaving the country.
Why was the bail granted?
The actress sought bail on the ground that the investigation was complete, and the charge sheet was filed. The judge had on 31 August taken cognizance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate and asked Fernandez to appear before the court. The ED’s earlier charge sheet and a supplementary charge sheet did not mention her as an accused.
