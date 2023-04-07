Explained: Why Hugh Jackman almost lost his iconic Wolverine & $100 million to ‘Jack Sparrow’ Johnny Depp

Hugh Jackman made the role of Wolverine even more iconic than it already was thanks to the comics and the animated projects. It was his live-action version that might as well have revolutionized the superhero genre. He managed to bring to life the character in such a unique way that there would be no one else who fans would be able to imagine otherwise. However, Jackman almost lost the role of Logan and the millions of dollars he made to Johnny Depp.

There were many actors before him who were considered for the role. However, the way he gave his performance, it was obvious that no other actor would have been able to do it the same way he did. Some of the biggest actors had their eyes on the role but, none could live up to Jackman’s level. Logan, aka Wolverine, is undoubtedly one of the most iconic characters in Marvel’s history. However, the makers of X-Men considered several other actors before casting Hugh Jackman. While many names have come up in the past who were up for the role and fans have shared their views on them, only a few know that Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp also almost became Wolverine.

According to Cinema Blend, Johnny Depp came close to playing the role. While many may not find Depp appropriate for the role, the actor has played some unique characters over the years. However, the filmmakers seemingly made the right choice and cast Jackman to play the serious and furious mutant. Apart from Depp, John Wick star Keanu Reeves and The Incredible Hulk’s Edward Norton were among the other actors who were taken into consideration for the role. Now, we can only wonder what the X-Men series would have looked like if Depp had Played the lead role. For the unversed, Jackman earned a total of $100 million in his role.

Jackman is now set to reprise his role as Wolverine for the upcoming film Deadpool 3. The Shawn Levy directorial will see Ryan Reynolds return to his quirky and sarcastic character.

