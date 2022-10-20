Explained: Why has Ranveer Singh been unfairly pulled into controversies!
First it was nude photo shoot and now, Ranveer Singh is accused of driving a luxury car with expired registration.
Looks like controversies love Ranveer Singh. Just a few months back Ranveer Singh was trapped in a photo shoot controversy. He was in limelight for quite some time for his nude photographs. Recently, Ranveer Singh, was seen driving a bright blue luxurious Aston Martin at the Mumbai airport, was accused of using expired registration on social media.
Bollywood’s flamboyant star Ranveer Singh, who was recently seen driving a bright blue luxurious Aston Martin at the Mumbai airport, was accused of using expired registration on social media.
A video of Ranveer driving his favourite luxury car went viral as an online user accused the actor of driving when his registration expired. The user even went on to mention Mumbai police in his tweet and tagged them. The video was shared by ETimes. It later turned out to be false news.
The user wrote: “Mumbai Police, Please take strict action on Ranveer Singh. Insurance Failed car he drove yesterday!!” The date on Ranveer’s licence plate, according to the photo circulated on social media, is June 28, 2020.
The Mumbai Police replied to the user that they have notified the Mumbai Traffic police. However, the actor has not commented.
According to media reports, Ranveer’s fans started trolling the user, who made the complaint as the traffic police got the details. Upon learning that the expired license news was wrong, the user deleted his tweet and apologised to the actor on micro-blogging.
Upon checking, it was confirmed information that Ranveer’s car actually has a valid insurance policy! Here’s the screenshot of the same that we have procured as proof!
(With added inputs from agencies)
