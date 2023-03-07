Tar is a film that explores the theme of music and the horror of (alleged) sexual abuse. A film about music and sexual abuse is a rare and exciting combination that Todd Field achieves with utmost care. Cate Blanchett’s complexed and layered performance may be difficult to overlook. Here’s why the film could be the surprise pick at this year’s Oscars:

The Critics’ Favourite

Ever since its release last year, Tar continues to rave critics with its craft and narrative. It received great reviews at the Venice Film Festival, and also won the Best Film Of The Year Award at the New York Film Critics Circle, Los Angeles Film Critics Association, London Film Critics Circle, and the National Society of Film Critics. This amount of accolades and awards makes the film’s chances of shining at the 2023 Oscars even stronger.

The Oscar Nominations

Cate Blanchett is the hot favourite to win the Best Actress for her performance. The other nominations the film have are Best Picture, Best Dialogues, Original screenplay, cinematography and editing.

Martin Scorsese’s Response To The Film

At the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards, when the veteran filmmaker presented the Best Film Award to Tar, he said, “The clouds lifted when I experienced Todd’s film, Tár. What you’ve done, Todd –– is that the very fabric of the movie you created doesn’t allow this. All the aspects of cinema and the film that you’ve used, attest to this. The shift in locations for example, the shift in locations alone do what cinema does best, which is to reduce space and time to what they are, which is nothing.”

Blanchett’s Number 9 Connection

The actress has won the Best Actress Academy award twice in her career so far. Once for Aviator in 2004 and then for Blue Jasmine in 2013. With this difference of nine years in her victory, it will be exhilarating to see if she can pick up her third award after a gap of nine years again or not.

