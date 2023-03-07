Explained: Why Cate Blanchett and Todd Field's Tar could be the surprise pick at this year's Oscars
A film about music and sexual abuse is a rare and exciting combination that Todd Field achieves with utmost care. Blanchett's complexed and layered performance may be difficult to overlook.
Tar is a film that explores the theme of music and the horror of (alleged) sexual abuse. A film about music and sexual abuse is a rare and exciting combination that Todd Field achieves with utmost care. Cate Blanchett’s complexed and layered performance may be difficult to overlook. Here’s why the film could be the surprise pick at this year’s Oscars:
The Critics’ Favourite
Ever since its release last year, Tar continues to rave critics with its craft and narrative. It received great reviews at the Venice Film Festival, and also won the Best Film Of The Year Award at the New York Film Critics Circle, Los Angeles Film Critics Association, London Film Critics Circle, and the National Society of Film Critics. This amount of accolades and awards makes the film’s chances of shining at the 2023 Oscars even stronger.
The Oscar Nominations
Cate Blanchett is the hot favourite to win the Best Actress for her performance. The other nominations the film have are Best Picture, Best Dialogues, Original screenplay, cinematography and editing.
Martin Scorsese’s Response To The Film
At the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards, when the veteran filmmaker presented the Best Film Award to Tar, he said, “The clouds lifted when I experienced Todd’s film, Tár. What you’ve done, Todd –– is that the very fabric of the movie you created doesn’t allow this. All the aspects of cinema and the film that you’ve used, attest to this. The shift in locations for example, the shift in locations alone do what cinema does best, which is to reduce space and time to what they are, which is nothing.”
Blanchett’s Number 9 Connection
The actress has won the Best Actress Academy award twice in her career so far. Once for Aviator in 2004 and then for Blue Jasmine in 2013. With this difference of nine years in her victory, it will be exhilarating to see if she can pick up her third award after a gap of nine years again or not.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
American photographer Nan Goldin: 'I do really want an Oscar, I didn’t expect to but I do'
“I don’t think there as too many movies that are as raw as my work. But I don’t think it’s against my integrity to love Hollywood,” says Goldin.
Chris Rock all set to open up on Will Smith's slap on his Netflix's stand-up special 'Chris Rock: Selective Outrage'
While Smith has apologized and repeatedly spoken about the incident since last March, Rock has avoided all the usual platforms where celebrities often go to air their feelings.
Oscar Trivia: This is how Hollywood legends Jack Nicholson and Meryl Streep have created a record at the Academy Awards
Nicholson's 12 Academy Award nominations make him the most nominated actor in Oscar history. Out of those 12, he won three of them, for One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (Best Actor), Terms of Endearment (Best Supporting Actor), As Good as It Gets (Best Actor).