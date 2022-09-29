Just when we thought people are done with #Boycott trend and there will be no more negativity on social media, #BoycottVikramVedha started trending on social media. And looking at the tweets, which were without any head and tail again indicated that trolls are clueless about their opinion and are targeting just because they want to target Vikram Vedha.

However, it seems the boycott gang will again get an epic reply with great numbers at the box office, just like it happened with Brahmastra.

Star power

The star power of Hrithik Roshan is humongous across the country, especially among the mass centres and since the film primarily caters to them, we are expecting Vikram Vedha to open with huge numbers in tier 2 and 3 cities.

Epic face-off between Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan

The epic face-off between two acting talents Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan is undoubtedly one of the biggest USPs of the movie. The confrontation scenes have already become the talk of the town as experts, who have watched the movie, are in total awe of it.

The Pushkar-Gayatri factor

The director-duo Pushkar-Gayatri have shown us their impeccable story-telling skills with the original Vikram Vedha and Suzhal: The Vortex and obviously we are expecting them to blow our minds with this remake as well.

Vikram Vedha has already garnered great numbers in its advance booking reports and we are hoping it to open with huge numbers on its first day at the box office.

Produced under the banners of YNOT Studios, Friday Filmworks, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series Films and Jio Studios, the film also stars Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf in key roles. It is set to hit the screens tomorrow and will lock horns with Mani Ratnam’s pan-India magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: 1.

