Recently the makers of Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling starrer Barbie released the trailer of the movie and it went viral on the internet like wildfire. As people are showering love and praises on the promo, back in 2022, Amy Schumer had said that she turned down the project due to scheduling conflicts.

She expressed her regret and asserted, “The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I’m bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen.” Sony replied to Amy through their spokesperson & stated, “We respect and support Amy’s decision. We look forward to bringing Barbie to the world and sharing updates on casting and film-makers soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @amyschumer

Amy also said that she turned down the role because of a difference of opinion. “They definitely didn’t want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it,” said the actress. She added, “The idea that that’s just what every woman must want, right there, I should have gone, ‘You’ve got the wrong gal.’”

In December 2016, Amy also garnered criticism for her weight and appearance after she announced the casting. Replying to trolls, she shared a post, which read, “Is it fat shaming if you know you’re not fat and have zero shame in your game? I don’t think so. … When I look in the mirror I know who I am.”

Talking about Barbie, it is directed by Greta Gerwig and is set to hit the screens on 21st July. It is produced by David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.