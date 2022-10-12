After making his father, Amitabh Bachchan cry on Kaun Banega Crorepati as he showed up on a birthday special episode, Abhishek Bachchan has now apparently walked out of Riteish Deshmukh’s Case Toh Banta Hai that streams on Amazon Mini TV. The video promo shared by the OTT platform’s free channel, Abhishek is seen getting upset on Paritosh Tripathi making a joke on the megastar and is heard saying, “I am a bit sensitive… not a fool.”

The actor said during the shoot: “It’s getting a bit too much. I’m all game for myself. I get it, but let’s not get to parents and all that. Mujh tak jokes rakh lena, pitaji ko lekar me thoda sensitive ho jaata hoon (I’m fine with jokes being told at my expense but I get sensitive when it comes to my father). Wo mere pita hain, mujhe acha nahi lagta (He is my father and I don’t like it).”

Actor Abhishek Bachchan got emotional and said, “Thodi izzat deni chahiye. Comedy ke daayare me itna bhi nahi karna chahiye, hum log aaj kal beh jaate hai (one should be respectful. You cannot say anything just because you’re trying to extract humour).”

