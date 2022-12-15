Achraf Hakimi is a very popular football player who plays for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and the Morocco national team. He’s married to Hiba Abouk and the couple has two sons. But who is she?

Background and Education

She was born in Madrid and is the youngest of the four siblings. She studied at the French institute Lycée Français de Madrid till the age of 18. She then went on to study Arabic philology.

Acting Debut

Her first appearance was in one episode of the show El síndrome de Ulíses in 2008 that really kickstarted her acting career. But the actual push happened two years later in 2010 with the show La isla de los nominados. In 2014, she made her debut in El Principe as the lead, a crime drama series that is reportedly viewed by more than five million viewers. She won the Cosmopolitan Beauty Awards, women’s beauty icon in the same year as her acting debut as a lead.

