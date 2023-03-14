Looks like good times have come to an end for disgraced music star Gary Glitter, whose real name is Paul Gadd. The musician was freed earlier this year after serving only half of his 16-year prison term for sexually abusing three schoolgirls. He has to go back to prison after being free for only a month.

This news comes amid reports that he was let go free subject to licence conditions including having a GPS tag. Apparently, there has been a breach to these conditions. A Probation Service spokesperson said protecting the public was their “number one priority”, and “That’s why we set tough license conditions and when offenders breach them, we don’t hesitate to return them to custody.” When he was released he was also subject to close monitoring by the police and probation officers, with the Ministry of Justice saying at the time sex offenders “face some of the strictest license conditions”.

Gary Glitter was one of the biggest music stars of the 1970s. He was jailed in 2015 for attempted rape, four counts of indecent assault and one of having sex with a girl under 13. He was kept in a low security category C jail in Portland, Dorset.

When the incident took place, Gary had been at the height of his fame. He had then attacked two girls aged 12 and 13 after inviting them backstage to his dressing room. His youngest victim had been less than 10 years old when he crept into her bed and tried to rape her in 1975. Paul Gadd had denied allegations against him but was found guilty.

(With inputs from agencies)

