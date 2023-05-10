Mario is a name attached to our childhood and associated with nostalgia. For today’s generation that relies too heavily on social media and smart phones for some adrenaline rush, they have no idea what their childhood didn’t possess. The era of the 90s is something we all should be thankful to. For us, watching Mario from a video game character to a movie character is like watching our whole childhood playing on the big screen. He has grown up and so have we, but the emotions are just as infant.

Box-office numbers

This Hollywood giant that released in cinemas on April 5 is now officially the most successful film of the year so far. As of May 9, 2023, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has grossed $519.2 million in the United States and Canada, and $643.4 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of $1.162 billion

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is setting a torrid pace for an animated movie. In April, it became the highest-grossing animated released of the pandemic era, with domestic ticket sales up to $434.3 million through Sunday and its global tally at $871.1 million. When “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” soon passed $1 billion worldwide, it became just the fourth film of the pandemic era to reach that benchmark, following “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Top Gun Maverick” and “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

Why it worked

As stated, it’s all about nostalgia. It’s like watching a film as a grown up and the experience taking you back to your childhood at the same time. It’s also about a refreshing change. For all of those tried of MCU and DC’s Superhero juggernauts and larger-than-life potboilers, this is a breath of fresh air. The box-office has truly bloomed and quadrupled for Mario, as if it were a mushroom.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.